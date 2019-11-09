A Rhode Island Capitol Police officer was arrested after he allegedly walked off with another Twin River Casino patron’s lost wallet containing $1,700 in cash, Rhode Island State Police said Saturday.

As it turns out, the adage “finders, keepers” does not always apply.

David J. Bradley, 59, of North Providence was allegedly seen in security footage picking up the wallet from the floor of Blackstone Bar, where its owner had dropped it, and walking out of the casino Nov. 1, according to a statement from Rhode Island State Police.

He was stopped by security staff in the Lincoln, R.I., casino’s parking lot and was allegedly discovered with the wallet, Rhode Island State Police said. The incident was caught on casino surveillance footage, Rhode Island State Police said.

Bradley was arrested Thursday and arraigned on a charge of larceny, according to the statement. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 6 .

Bradley has been an officer for Rhode Island Capitol Police, an agency that provides security and enforces laws at the State House and courts, for about eight years, according to Rhode Island State Police.

