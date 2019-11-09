“Someone was working on [the bus] when the fire started,” Purcell said in a phone interview.

Firefighters responded to a call at 69 Milk St. just before 3 p.m., according to Patrick Purcell, the Westborough fire chief.

A school bus undergoing maintenance was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon in Westborough, officials said.

The fire spread from the bus to a shed on the property, and an elderly man sustained minor burns, according to Purcell. The man refused medical treatment, Purcell said.

No one else was injured, and no children were on board at the time, Purcell said.

The bus was a total loss, and the fire took approximately 25 minutes to extinguish, Purcell said.

Officials believe the fire began during maintenance work on the bus — possibly from a grinding wheel used for cutting metal.

