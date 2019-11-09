According to the National Weather Service, Boston was only 28 degrees just after 4 a.m. In Worcester, the temperature dropped to 15 degrees Saturday morning, tying with the record low set for Nov. 9 in 1971.

Early Saturday morning, temperatures dipped into the middle to upper teens across Western Massachusetts and the lower to mid-20s elsewhere — some of the lowest temperatures in the state since last March.

Temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees below seasonal norms on Saturday before milder temperatures return on Sunday.

Unseasonable weather will continue Saturday, but unlike Friday there will be much less wind, reducing windchill. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s across the state.

These temperatures are still about 10 to 15 degrees below seasonal levels, the weather service said.

Saturday night will remain chilly, but not nearly as cold as Friday night thanks to a shift in the wind. This will also help boost temperatures Sunday, bringing milder weather back to the region. High temperatures will range from the lower- to mid- 40s and even lower- to mid- 50s across parts of Connecticut.

Monday will have similar temperatures, but another cold front Tuesday will bring rapidly falling temperatures back to the region. A period of rain Tuesday may end in snow or ice, the weather service said.

Near record cold temperatures are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with windchill temperatures in the teens and single digits.

[The Week Ahead] Unseasonably chilly today, but with much less wind then yesterday. Milder weather returns Sun & Mon, before a strong cold front brings some rain Tue which may end as a bit of of ice and/or snow. Near record cold and windy weather follows Tue night into Wed. pic.twitter.com/creR5uF3TL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 9, 2019

