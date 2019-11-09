Frozen, raw catfish filets imported from Hong Kong labeled as “tilapia” by a New York company have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

You Chang Trading Inc. of the Bronx distributed “Conway Tilapia Fillet” to retailers and distributors in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, the USDA said in a press release.

The USDA issued a Class 1 recall, which means the products carry a high health risk if consumed. The products were made between Nov. 13, 2018 and Jan. 5, 2019, the release said.