A 20-year-old Acton man is under arrest for allegedly assaulting two people Friday night, cutting one with a shard of broken glass, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said in a statement.

Harold Jonathan Hunter is being held on $500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Concord District Court on two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, after an altercation that sent two people to the hospital, Burrows said.

Acton police responded to a report of an altercation at 5300 Avalon Drive around 10:45 p.m., Burrows said.