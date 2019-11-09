A 20-year-old Acton man is under arrest for allegedly assaulting two people Friday night, cutting one with a shard of broken glass, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said in a statement.
Harold Jonathan Hunter is being held on $500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Concord District Court on two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, after an altercation that sent two people to the hospital, Burrows said.
Acton police responded to a report of an altercation at 5300 Avalon Drive around 10:45 p.m., Burrows said.
Officers found a man and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries inside an apartment that contained “broken wine bottles, tossed furniture, and blood,” police said.
Hunter allegedly attacked the two, shattering a beer bottle by tossing it at the woman, and cutting the man with a shard of the bottle, Burrows said.
Both victims were taken to Emerson Hospital in Concord and later discharged, Burrows said.
Hunter allegedly fled the scene, Burrows said, and was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Saturday when he returned to his home.
Max Reyes can be reached at @MaxJReyes.