Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Last week, a few rarities were spotted across the region. A rufous hummingbird showed up in Lanesborough, and a Western kingbird was seen by many at the Eastern Point Mass. Audubon sanctuary in Gloucester. The previously reported Pacific-slope flycatcher continued to be seen off of River Drive in Hadley. A greater white-fronted goose was spotted in private fields off of Argilla Road in Ipswich.
Cuttyhunk Island: Reports included an American bittern, a black-billed cuckoo, two yellow-breasted chats, a Nashville warbler, and a dickcissel.
Greater Boston: Sightings from the Summer Street Sector of Belle Isle Marsh in Winthrop included a stilt sandpiper, a snowy egret, and several Nelson’s sparrows. Black skimmers continue at various locations near Quincy and Hull. Birders at Rock Meadow in Belmont reported two yellow-bellied sapsuckers, a field sparrow, and a black-throated blue warbler.
Nantucket: Sightings included a Northern shoveler at Massasoit Bridge, two American woodcocks at Eel Point, and a black skimmer in Nantucket Harbor. There was a yellow-throated vireo near Nantucket’s West End and a common raven by the Old Sconset Golf Course. Observers spotted a variety of late warblers across Nantucket — a Nashville, a Cape May, a black-throated green, and three Wilson’s.
North Shore: A cackling goose was seen along with a greater white-fronted goose off of Argilla Road in Ipswich. A Virginia rail and a sora were spotted in the Clark Pond marshes at Great Neck.
Miscellaneous: Among sightings were a Eurasian wigeon in Broad Cove in Somerset, a vesper sparrow off of Bakerville Road in Dartmouth, and a common redpoll at the Thoreau School Riverwalk in West Concord.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.