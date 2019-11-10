Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Last week, a few rarities were spotted across the region. A rufous hummingbird showed up in Lanesborough, and a Western kingbird was seen by many at the Eastern Point Mass. Audubon sanctuary in Gloucester. The previously reported Pacific-slope flycatcher continued to be seen off of River Drive in Hadley. A greater white-fronted goose was spotted in private fields off of Argilla Road in Ipswich.