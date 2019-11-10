A West Bridgewater man was arrested after he allegedly hit a bicyclist Saturday night while driving drunk and fled the scene, according to Dartmouth police.

Russell Nichols, 39, allegedly struck a 19-year-old Dartmouth man from behind, knocking him off his bike as he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of State and Cross roads about 10:58 p.m., Dartmouth police said in a statement.

The bicyclist, who was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford with non-life-threatening injuries, told officers Nichols initially got out of a pickup truck to ask if he was okay, according to the statement.