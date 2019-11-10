A West Bridgewater man was arrested after he allegedly hit a bicyclist Saturday night while driving drunk and fled the scene, according to Dartmouth police.
Russell Nichols, 39, allegedly struck a 19-year-old Dartmouth man from behind, knocking him off his bike as he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of State and Cross roads about 10:58 p.m., Dartmouth police said in a statement.
The bicyclist, who was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford with non-life-threatening injuries, told officers Nichols initially got out of a pickup truck to ask if he was okay, according to the statement.
When the bicyclist said no, Nichols allegedly said he would call police, but got back in the truck and drove off, according to police.
Based on descriptions of the pickup truck from witnesses, Nichols was stopped a short time later near 868 State Road, police said. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and underwent field sobriety tests, according to the statement.
He was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury, a second offense driving-under-the-influence charge, and driving an uninsured vehicle with a revoked registration, police said.
Nichols is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in New Bedford District Court, according to Detective Kyle Costa, a Dartmouth police spokesman.
