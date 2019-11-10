Josiah “Joey” is a young boy of African-American descent who enjoys eating bananas, meatballs, fruit, and shrimp! Josiah is described by his foster mother as friendly, loving, and endearing.

He loves to learn and be the center of attention. Josiah qualifies for year-long schooling with a summer program and has made tremendous progress since he first came into care.

Josiah still requires support around vocalizing his needs and using words instead of actions or gestures. Josiah does have a great sense of compassion for others. He loves going to school and enjoys learning new things.

Not yet legally freed for adoption, Josiah is in need of a two-parent family with older or no children in the home. Josiah will need a family that is open to maintaining sibling contact and potential contact with his biological mother. Josiah would do best with an active family that will help nurture his interests.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”