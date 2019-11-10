The discussion — which Markey’s campaign describes as a debate but the host, Stonehill College is calling a forum — will allow Markey to showcase his deep policy knowledge and strong record in fighting for environmental protections, most notably efforts to combat climate change.

Someone who will be notably absent from the event: Representative Joseph. P. Kennedy III, who early polls showed leading the contest. He is declining to participate because of the timing, among other reasons.

EASTON — Senator Edward J. Markey and one of his two primary rivals, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, are set to face off Sunday evening in a forum on environmental issues, marking the first substantive policy discussion in the marquee race.

Markey pitched the idea of a November debate focused solely on climate the same day Kennedy formally launched his campaign. The move appeared designed to pressure Kennedy, Markey’s most formidable challenger, into engaging on turf Markey sees as most advantageous.

Underscoring the prominence he has placed on the issue in the early-stage campaign, Markey planned to hold a “climate emergency rally” and march with flashlight-wielding supporters (“shine light on the climate emergency”) ahead of the forum.

Liss-Riordan has plowed $3 million of her own money into her campaign, immediately agreed to participate in the forum when Markey proposed it in September. She has pitched herself as an outsider who will fight for the little guy, building on a career of representing low-wage workers against corporate behemoths like Uber and Amazon.

But so far, she’s had little success breaking through, with attention squarely focused on the Kennedy-Markey matchup. Sunday’s forum will give her a chance to articulate her campaign pitch without the distraction of the race’s perceived front-runner on stage.

Kennedy’s campaign announced a few weeks ago that the candidate was happy to participate in a climate-focused debate, but said their preference was to hold it sometime in 2020 and in a community already suffering from climate change consequences such as rising seas. All three campaigns have been meeting to hammer out a mutually-agreed upon schedule for a series of debates.

The Kennedy campaign says it was taken by surprise when it learned the Markey campaign agreed to the Stonehill forum, which Team Kennedy didn’t learn about until they got an invitation from the school at the very same time Markey announced the event via Twitter.

“As we have repeatedly said, Joe is happy to debate climate. But he believes debates should be a collaborative effort between all campaigns, not organized by one candidate without meaningful input from the others,” said Kennedy campaign spokeswoman Emily Kaufman.

So far, Markey has made his record on climate change the central plank of his argument for why he deserves a second full term in the Senate.

He has highlighted his role in crafting the so-called Green New Deal, a nonbinding resolution laying out a proposal to transform the economy and combat climate change. He’s also touting his partnership on that effort with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a 30-year-old progressive icon who has endorsed Markey’s re-election bid.

Environmentalists also praise the landmark 2009 bill known as Waxman-Markey, which the Malden Democrat co-wrote. It would have capped emissions through 2050 for several earth-warming greenhouse gases and established a system for trading emissions allowances.

It is the only major climate change bill to pass the House. It died in the Senate, which was controlled by Democrats at the time.

Vulnerable House Democrats got hammered by Republicans for supporting the complex bill, and dozens of them lost their seats in the subsequent 2010 midterms.

Kennedy quickly signed on to the Green New Deal, when it came out, but climate activists say that does not bring him into the same league as Markey.

Kennedy has a 95 percent lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters, a leading environmental group. (The environmental group’s political arm has endorsed Markey, who has a 94 percent lifetime score with the group.) Kennedy has co-sponsored numerous bills seeking to curb climate change along with other environmental protection legislation.

Despite not planning to show up to Sunday’s climate discussion, Kennedy has indicated he doesn’t plan to cede the issue to Markey. He has met with environmental justice groups in Chelsea, East Boston, and Roxbury, according to his campaign. He spent part of Thursday touring toxic sites in the Dudley Square.

On Friday, his campaign sent out a message to its e-mail list that laid out how he plans to focus on the justice aspect of climate change and other environmental problems — how rising seas and pollution often affect the poor and communties of color more acutely than affluent and white Americans.

“[T]here’s a word we don’t hear enough in our climate debates: injustice,” Kennedy said in the note, which did not mention the Sunday forum.

“I believe that bold, transformative climate policy must do more than prevent future catastrophe. It must repair the damage our communities have already endured.”

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.