Sunday is expected to be windier, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, and Monday night could bring a patch of rain after 8 p.m., forecasters said.

Sunday and Monday have nearly idential forecasts for Boston, with high temperatures of about 51 degrees and clouds, according to the National Weather Service.

Veterans Day celebrations Sunday and Monday are expected to fall on the mildest days of the week with another cold spell approaching midweek, bringing a chance for snow Tuesday.

Precipitation is more likely Tuesday, however, with rain throughout the day and a chance for snow mixing in after 5 p.m., according to the weather service.

The high temperature of about 48 degrees is expected to come early in the day Tuesday as temperatures begin to slide to about 21 degrees overnight with gusty winds and a chance of snow accumulating in the city, the weather service said. Temperatures could drop to near record lows, the service said on Twitter.

[Near Record Cold: Tue Night & Wed] Northwest wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will allow for near record cold temps Tue night into Wed. Lows Tue night will be in the teens to lower 20s. Highs on Wed mainly in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chills will drop into the single digits! pic.twitter.com/UeflRcgJq7 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 10, 2019

After a cold and windy day Wednesday, with a high near 31 and a low near 19, snow could return Thursday, as temperatures fall from an expected high near 36 to an overnight low about 29, according to forecasters.

Any snow would likely fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

The cold edge is expected to ease by the end of the workweek, as temperatures reach about 46 degrees Friday and 39 on Saturday, forecasters said. Both days may be windy, however.

