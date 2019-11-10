Boston police Drug Control Unit officers — along with Brockton police, State Police, the FBI, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration — served multiple search warrants and arrested the two men after a monthslong investigation into fentanyl distribution in Mission Hill, Boston police said.

Officers also arrested Alan Soto, 29, and Cruz Budhai-Soto, 28, both of Brockton, who face multiple drug and gun charges, Boston police said in a statement posted online.

Authorities in Boston and Brockton seized about 13 pounds of fentanyl, $27,000, and four handguns Thursday in raids resulting from a large-scale investigation of a Mission Hill drug ring, Boston police said.

Advertisement

Officers targeting suspect Soto simultaneously searched his vehicle and homes on Welsford Street in Brockton and Thatcher Street in Hyde Park. They seized more than 5,100 grams of fentanyl, $27,000 cash, a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, a .22-caliber Ruger pistol, a .380 Bersa pistol, and a 9mm Ekol ALP2 pistol, police said.

Police then obtained a search warrant for a unit in the Public Storage location at 290 Southampton St. in Roxbury, where officers seized a mobile fentanyl processing lab, another 600 grams of fentanyl, and several rounds of ammunition of various calibers, police said.

Fentanyl is the most potent opioid used medicinally and can be 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin — or 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the DEA.

A dose as small as .25 milligrams can be fatal, the DEA says, and there are roughly 23 million quarter-milligram doses in the amount seized by police.

Soto and Budhai-Soto face charges of trafficking in Class A drugs, distribution of Class A drugs, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, and multiple gun charges, police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.