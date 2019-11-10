Celebrate the launch of a new training program for cannabis dispensary workers at this party hosted by Leafly, the world’s largest marijuana website. There will be complimentary food, drinks, and opportunities to network. Monday, 7 to 10 p.m., Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

NETWORKING

Connect over dinner

Meet other businessmen of color at this dinner from the Boston Men’s Dinner Group. Tuesday, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Boston Medical Center, One Boston Medical Center Place, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PITCH COMPETITION

Wind up and pitch

Watch MIT’s best and brightest deliver an elevator pitch for their idea before an audience at this competition from MIT. The audience favorite will win $2,000. Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m., MIT Wong Auditorium, 2 Amherst St., Cambridge. Free to attend. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

SEMINAR

Building black wealth

Learn how to manage money and housing as an African-American in this installment of the Building Black Wealth monthly series from Roxbury Community College and the Our Village initiative. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., building 3, student commons, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Work your way up

Learn how to “bootstrap” — operate a business on a shoestring budget — at this panel discussion from The Startup Coalition. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., 625 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

PITCH COMPETITION

Pitching at lightning speed

Watch student and alumni entrepreneurs from Babson, Olin, and Wellesley colleges give their best three-minute pitches at this event from The Arthur M. Blank Center For Entrepreneurship. Presenters are given live feedback from audience members. Thursday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Olin Hall, Babson College, 231 Forest St., Babson Park, Wellesley. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Boots to suits

Learn how to transition to the business world at this workshop for active duty and retired military personnel from Tailored for Success. Attendees will receive free professional attire and get advice from a panel of experts. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Massachusetts State House, 24 Beacon St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

SEMINAR

Raise capital

Find out how to get your business venture funded at this full-day workshop from The Capital Network. Representatives from VC firms such as Launchpad Ventures, Betaspring, Boston Harbor Angels, and Golden Seeds will be present. Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP, 155 Seaport Blvd., Boston. $225. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

