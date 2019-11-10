Emerency crews from Meredith, Gilford and Laconia helped the patrol unit search the north side of Bear Island when they found a 20-foot boat adrift in the area, the statement said.

Officers from the state police marine patrol unit responded to a report of a boating accident with injury near Bear Island at 6:11 p.m., according to a statement from State Police Sunday night.

Two people are dead after their boats collided and one sunk on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, N.H. Saturday, officials said.

The operator of the boat, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. A female passenger was suffering from head injuries aboard the boat, officials said.

The passenger was taken to the Meredith Town Docks and was later sent to Lakes Regional General Hospital in Laconia for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

The investigation continued into Sunday morning and it was discovered that there was likely another vessel and a boater missing from Bear Island , according to the statement.

Gilford firefighters, a state police helicopter and divers assisted at the scene and a second vessel was found in 48 feet of water, the statement said.

Divers recovered a man’s body from the sunken vessel, the statement said.

State police believe the two boats collided with one another, according to the statement.

Officials did not identify the victims as of Sunday night.

