Main Street in Walpole was expected to be closed overnight Sunday and potentially into Monday morning’s commute after a car crash knocked down two utility poles , police said.

Main Street remained closed Sunday night between Spring Valley Drive and Greenwood Road after a motor vehicle crash knocked down two utility poles in the road, Walpole police announced on Twitter at 2:25 p.m.

“The morning commute could be affected if work is not completed overnight so please plan,” police said in a second tweet at 5:50 p.m.