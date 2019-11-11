Firefighters rescued a child who was injured after falling 10 feet into a large dirt hole in Newton Sunday evening, Newton Fire Lieutenant Michael Bianchi said.

The 12-year-old fell into a 20 foot by 20 foot pit on Lake Avenue at around 7 p.m., Bianchi said. When firefighters arrived, they used a ladder to climb 10 feet into the hole and used a rescue basket, ropes, and a backboard to remove the child.

The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bianchi said.