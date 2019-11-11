Patrick is said to be “strongly considering” entering the field with the hopes of unseating President Trump. One person familiar with Patrick’s plans told the Globe he may announce later this week.

Former governor Deval Patrick could join at least a half-dozen other 2020 presidential hopefuls with some link to the Commonwealth.

When it comes to campaigns for the White House, it seems there’s always a Massachusetts connection. In the case of the current pool of prospective presidential nominees, there are several.

If he does enter the Democratic fray, Patrick would join Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge resident, who is considered to be among the front-runners.

Billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is another candidate with Bay State connections who has opened the door to a potential Democratic White House bid.

Bloomberg was raised in Medford, and The Washington Post reported earlier this year that a Bloomberg team had planned a presidential launch in his hometown. That plan never came together, as he announced in March that he would not run. But Bloomberg is now once again flirting with a run, filing last week to get on the ballot in Alabama’s presidential primary.

Representative Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat and Marine combat veteran, abandoned his presidential run earlier this year after he failed to gain traction in polls and did not qualify for any of the televised debates. New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, also has Massachusetts roots. De Blasio, a Red Sox fan who grew up in Cambridge, ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in September.

There are even more local links when it comes to the Democratic candidates’ education.

Like Moulton, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., a Democrat who is still seeking his party’s nomination, was Harvard-educated. Another Democratic candidate, former secretary of housing and urban development, Julian Castro, graduated from Harvard Law.

Meanwhile, former Massachusetts governor William F. Weld, a Republican, has launched an insurgent campaign for the GOP presidential nomination. He has called for the impeachment inquiry against President Trump in the US House to continue and for the GOP-led Senate to remove Trump from office.

This century, the state has produced two presidential nominees: then-senator John Kerry, a Democrat, in 2004, and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, a Republican who is now representing Utah in the US Senate, in 2012.

Both failed in their bids for commander-in-chief.

Former governor Michael Dukakis was the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 1988, losing in the general election to George H.W. Bush, who was born in Milton.

Presidents John Adams; his son, John Quincy Adams; and John F. Kennedy all hailed from Massachusetts, and Calvin Coolidge had served as the state’s governor before he was elected to the White House.

Raymond La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, said Massachusetts punches above its weight when it comes to producing politicians who make runs for the Oval Office.

“It doesn’t mean they win all the time,” he said.

Massachusetts, said La Raja, is “fairly well-governed,” which gives some candidates something to run on, and features a Boston-based donor base as well as close proximity to the New Hampshire primary.

“People in the Midwest might be saying, ‘Oh my God, another guy from Massachusetts,” he said.

Material from Bloomberg, the Associated Press, and The Washington Post was used in this report. Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.