Firefighters battled a house fire in Canton early Monday morning.
The call came in at 2:59 a.m. for a fire at 6 Weathervane Road, fire officials said.
The occupants and their dogs got out safely, and by 4:34 a.m. the fire was under control, according to a tweet from the Canton Fire Department.
Crews have this fire under control in Canton. Occupants and dogs out safely. pic.twitter.com/ji50JHGh3b— Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) November 11, 2019
