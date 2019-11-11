Governor Charlie Baker was greeted with applause Monday during a State House ceremony where he and other elected officials honored those who have served in the military on the day the nation celebrates veterans.
But Baker told the crowd in Memorial Hall that he was not the one who should be applauded, especially not on Veterans Day.
“I’m the one who should be standing and clapping for you,” Baker said to a standing ovation. “There is no democracy without the sacrifice of our servicemen and women and their families.”
Among those joining Baker was Senator Edward Markey, Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Francisco Urena.
Advertisement
Patriotic melodies from Massachusetts State Police bagpipers filled the hall as US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard members marched in rhythm. A 21-gun salute reverberated as veterans stood at attention.
Baker said he wants civilians to understand the horrors veterans see on the battlefield.
“It’s incredibly important for us, as those who benefit... to not only express gratitude on days like this, but to honor those who serve and do all we can to make sure we are there for the veterans and their families,” Baker said.
The State House event is one of the ways veterans are being honored in Greater Boston Monday.
Mayor Walsh is scheduled to launch the 2019 Veterans Day Parade this afternoon.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.