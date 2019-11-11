Governor Charlie Baker was greeted with applause Monday during a State House ceremony where he and other elected officials honored those who have served in the military on the day the nation celebrates veterans.

But Baker told the crowd in Memorial Hall that he was not the one who should be applauded, especially not on Veterans Day.

“I’m the one who should be standing and clapping for you,” Baker said to a standing ovation. “There is no democracy without the sacrifice of our servicemen and women and their families.”