Malden District Court closed temporarily on Oct. 28, and its cases are being heard for the time being in Cambridge District Court in Medford. That’s what a voicemail greeting tells you at the courthouse’s main line.

If you feel like the courtroom drama’s been lacking in Malden lately, you’re right.

The state trial court said in a statement last month that ongoing “repairs to the Malden District Courthouse necessitated the temporary move of all court business to the Cambridge District Court,” and that the fixes “are scheduled to be completed in the Spring of 2020.”

In addition, the statement said, “Malden District Court, its Clerk-Magistrate’s Office and the Probation Department will operate independently in the courthouse they will be sharing with the employees of the Cambridge District Court. The Malden District Court will continue under the same leadership during its temporary location at the Cambridge District Court.”

Local 458, the union for state court officers, confirmed Monday that its members assigned to Malden District Court are currently working in Cambridge District Court during the ongoing repairs.

Malden District Court hears criminal and civil cases, serving the communities of Malden, Melrose, Everett, and Wakefield, according to its website.

In April, the state put repairs at the courthouse out to bid, according to the COMMBUYS website, the state’s online procurement record system.

The bid sought a contractor for repairs “to the entire envelope; roof replacement, window replacement, exterior door replacement, masonry work, resetting of granite stairs, construction of metal hand rails, installation of exterior door security controls.”

That bid language had initially said the work would be conducted “off hours.” Records show the work has an estimated price tag of $1.75 million.

Among the notable criminal defendants to pass through Malden District Court in recent years was John Burbine, a convicted sex offender who was arraigned there in 2012 on child rape charges, before his Superior Court indictment for allegedly raping and sexually abusing 13 children between 2010 and 2012. Burbine killed himself in jail while awaiting trial.

Last year, Emilio Matarazzo, of Everett, was arraigned in Malden for allegedly killing his estranged wife, Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo, who was a member of the city’s Board of Assessors and second cousin to Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr.

Emilio Matarazzo was indicted in February, and his case is now pending in Middlesex Superior Court, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.