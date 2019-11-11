Officers who were on patrol saw a vehicle with a temporary Rhode Island license plate stopped and idling in a crosswalk at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Devante Phillips is facing numerous firearm and drug charges after officers from a Boston police anti-crime unit arrested him in the neighborhood of Fernboro and Intervale streets in Dorchester, according to a department statement. Substances thought to be crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, and marijuana were among the drugs recovered during the vehicle stop that led to the arrest, according to police.

Police busted a 27-year-old Roxbury man Sunday evening with drugs and a gun after he was pulled over in a vehicle with a cancelled license plate, authorities said.

Officers then turned on their vehicle’s lights and sirens to initiate a stop, authorities said. A query showed that the temporary license plate was cancelled and did not match the vehicle, the department said.

Police said officers removed the driver , later identified as Phillips, after they saw him turn his body, grab a backpack and try to open the glove compartment and center console. They feared a weapon could be in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police saw multiple clear bags of what they believed to be marijuana and recovered clear plastic bags containing various pills, multiple bags of an off-white rock-like substance thought to be crack cocaine, bags of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and multiple bags of an off-white powdery substance thought to be heroin, and a clear bag containing more than 100 Suboxone strips, police said.

Officers also recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 gun with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine.

Phillips was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, trafficking heroin, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Suboxone, and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

