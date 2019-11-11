***

Adorning the brick wall of an unassuming apartment building, down a side street in Chinatown, is a blandly painted bust of one of history’s great playwrights and poets. Unlike most of Boston’s monuments to prominent figures, this unmarked relic has been largely ignored for more than a century, as the landscape around it has dramatically shifted and changed.

For a scribe who delivered us the magic of “Macbeth,” the revenge-soaked tragedy of “Hamlet,” and the everlasting romance of “Romeo and Juliet,” William Shakespeare sure is getting short shrift on Beach Street.

The bust of the Bard was present for the grand opening of Sweet Kingdom dessert and Spicy World, the two restaurants that flank it. He watched silently as a “Tow Zone” sign was erected just a few feet in front of his damaged nose. When the skyscrapers started to appear, and the parking garage across the street came to be, Shakespeare sat stoic and took it all in, dust collecting on his receding hairline.

Is this any way to treat the Bard of Avon? I thinketh not.

But who speaks for the master of quill and ink? Not many people, it seems. An air of mystery surrounds his origins, the answers to his beginning’s most elusive. A reader asked about the lonely bust that can be found outside of 15 Beach St. and so, we set out to find some answers.

The cast iron plaque, which is bordered by a cream-colored and decorative frame, is built into the facade of the Chinagate Apartments, a complex that sits around the corner and down the block from both the city’s Theatre District and Downtown Crossing.

During a recent visit to the building, the front door was locked, and no one came in or out. (Hmm. This sounds ... familiar).

“By the pricking of my thumbs, Something wicked this way comes,” yelled this reporter, to himself, hoping to gain entry. “Open, locks, Whoever knocks!”

No one answered. But peeking inside, a phone number for a property management company was clearly visible. After calling the number and getting transferred around a few times, Sam Lan, the building’s property manager, got back to us.

“Somebody had asked a question about [the bust] before,” said Lan. “I don’t quite know what the answer was, but there is definitely some history to the building.”

“Tempt not a desperate man,” Sam Lan.

Our clues at this point were as wispy as the hairs of Shakespeare’s curly mustache. But we marched on, this time turning to the city’s art commission. While the bust looks more like an architectural feature of the building than some type of commissioned work by a famous artist, we thought they might have an inkling about its backstory.

A spokeswoman at City Hall said in an e-mail that the art commission had no details since it’s not in the city’s collection. Their best guess, she said, would be that the building it’s on used to be a theater of some type, from when the Theatre District extended to that street.

Alas — another dead end.

But looking at the building’s history sounded like a good avenue to take. And the best person for this type of job was the Globe’s Jeremiah Manion, a staff librarian who is ruthless in his ability to track down documents that shed light on Boston’s past.

Within a few hours, Manion delivered a stack of papers with mentions of Beach Street and some of the adjacent city blocks. A form from the Massachusetts Historical Commission’s database was included in the bounty.

The document, filled out by the Boston Landmarks Commission in June of 1979, was a nomination form submitted to the National Register of Historic Places in an effort to designate the Beach Street-Knapp Street area — and a collection of buildings within its bounds — an historic district. (It was officially placed on the National Register in December 1980, a spokeswoman from the historical commission said).

Mentioned in the form was the stretch of addresses from 7 to 15 Beach Street, the latter of which is now the Chinagate Apartments and home to “The Bard of Beach Street.”

According to the form, in the late 1800s, the nearby Washington Street area was a popular location for hotels, due to its proximity to the “Boston to Albany and Old Colony Railroad terminals.”

“One such hotel,” the form reads, “the ‘Shakespearian Inn,’ remains at 7-15 Beach Street.”

The form described the Shakespearian Inn as unique for its architectural features, “including three 4-story metal oriel windows, elaborate cast iron capitals ...”

And, hark!

“... a cast iron plaque of William Shakespeare.”

The 5-story Renaissance Revival building dates back to 1885, the documents state, and was remodeled in 1897 as the Shakespearian Inn.

With the name of the property linked to the bust uncovered, we did a deeper search of newspaper archives to explore the hotel’s history. But like earlier pursuits, it shed little light on the inn, its grand opening, or when it shuttered its doors.

It did, however, reveal that the hotel made national headlines in 1902, when a customer’s complaint about a dirty beer mug turned into a truly Shakespearian tragedy.

A clip from the Saturday, Feb. 1, issue of The Portsmouth Herald, reads like a play in its own right: “As the result of insults received in the bar room of the Shakespearian Inn, on Beach street, John Borette, a carpenter, thirty-three years of age, shot and instantly killed George McGibbons, aged thirty years, this afternoon. He then took his own life before he could be prevented by the crowd that pursued him.”

More than 100 years after what was labeled a “Boston Tragedy” in broad daylight, the building once again embarked on a new chapter, shedding its past as part of a busy hotel district.

The Boston Redevelopment Authority — now the Boston Planning & Development Agency — approved a plan by Chinagate Housing Associates to turn the vacant structure at 7-15 Beach Street into 15 low-and-moderate income subsidized-housing units, according to Globe archives.

“The building ... has some architectural merit and at one time was known as the Shakespeare hotel,” the Globe reported in 1983. “A sculpture of Shakespeare still adorns the building.”

At the onset of our search into the bust, it seemed odd that its origins were slightly obscure.

But John Tobin, an English professor at UMass Boston and an expert in all things Shakespeare, said a mostly neglected bust of Shakespeare isn’t odd at all — it’s actually “oddly appropriate.”

“We often think of Shakespeare as some ivory tower poet, but he was anything but. Instead, he was a local boy who made good, worked hard, had flaws, and lived a complicated family life,” Tobin said in a poetic e-mail. “He has more in common with many of his readers then and now, than does the Shakespeare who has been portrayed as a distant genius who produced the greatest works of English literature the world has ever known.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.