Hayden Collins, 25, was driving his 2006 Ford Freestyle on Massachusetts Avenue in Lunenburg when a State Police trooper pulled him over at 9:19 p.m. for a missing inspection sticker. When the trooper ran Collins’ plate, he found that there was a warrant for Collins’ arrest from Worcester District Court, State Police said in a statement Monday.

After confirming that the man driving that car was Collins, the trooper found a loaded .22 caliber Taurus pistol and a .32 caliber RG Industries revolver, police said. Collins does not have a license to carry guns.

Collins was arrested, and booked at the State Police barracks in Leominster where he was held on $10,190 bail, police said.

He is charged with multiple firearm violations, including two counts of possession of a firearm without an identification card, possession of ammunition without an identification card, carrying a dangerous weapon, and receiving a firearm violation with two prior violent or drug convictions.

Collins is scheduled to be arraigned in Leominster District Court Tuesday morning, police said.

