In Maine, areas around Rangeley and Eustis could receive 6 to 8 inches of snow and Jackman could get 8 to 12 inches.

In Coos County, where 5 to 9 inches is expected, a winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Elsewhere in New Hampshire, Berlin and Whitefield are predicted to get between 4 and 6 inches of accumulation, forecasters said.

While Boston should only get a coating to less than an inch of snow Tuesday, parts of Maine and New Hampshire could 6 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will make for dangerous road conditions, and authorities warned motorists to use caution.

“We’re closely monitoring this storm as a difference of just a few degrees can alter the impact,” said Jennifer Harper, the State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director for New Hampshire. said. “Drivers are urged to slow down, allow extra time for travel, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.”

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central New Hampshire and south central and southwest Maine that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Light rain and snow will develop today,” the weather service station in Gray, Maine tweeted Monday morning. “A light wintry mix will fall overnight and into tomorrow, with mostly snow across the northern mountains. Far southern areas should be mostly rain with a little snow at the tail end. It all pushes offshore tomorrow shortly after sunset.”

Forecasters said the mixed precipitation will result in total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch in many areas.

In Southern New England, forecasters say rain should change to a brief period of snow Tuesday morning across the interior Massachusetts and Connecticut and eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island during the afternoon. The snow won’t last long. And while only a coating to an inch is expected, there is a low risk for 2 inches of snowfall in higher terrain, forecasters tweeted.

