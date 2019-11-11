A woman’s body was found near the entrance of an Athol wastewater treatment plant Monday morning, and investigators believe her death was “criminal in nature,” prosecutors said.

Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office confirmed the grim discovery. The woman’s name and age weren’t immediately available.

“The deceased body of a female was found near the entrance to the Athol wastewater treatment [p]lant on Jones Street in Athol early this morning, November 11, 2019,” the statement said. “Athol Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are jointly investigating the death, which is considered criminal in nature.”