A woman’s body was found near the entrance of an Athol wastewater treatment plant Monday morning, and investigators believe her death was “criminal in nature,” prosecutors said.
Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office confirmed the grim discovery. The woman’s name and age weren’t immediately available.
“The deceased body of a female was found near the entrance to the Athol wastewater treatment [p]lant on Jones Street in Athol early this morning, November 11, 2019,” the statement said. “Athol Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are jointly investigating the death, which is considered criminal in nature.”
Advertisement
Prosecutors said the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
“No further information is available at this time,” the statement said.
Athol police declined to comment beyond the release from prosecutors.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.