DARIEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Anguilla say they are preparing a warrant for the arrest of a Connecticut man who failed to appear for a pretrial hearing on a manslaughter charge.

The office of the attorney general for the British Caribbean territory said Tuesday the warrant for Scott Hapgood of Darien, Connecticut, will be shared with Interpol.

Hapgood is charged in the death of a hotel worker he says attacked his family during their April vacation.