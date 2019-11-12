David Robbins pleaded not guilty in Wareham District Court to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the fatal stabbing of Yves Roux Jr., 33, also of Wareham, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A 65-year-old Wareham man was held without bail Tuesday in the killing of a man half his age during a road rage incident in that town Nov. 6, prosecutors said.

Robbins’s lawyer, John A. Amabile, pushed back on the allegations during a brief phone interview.

“My 65-year-old client did not commit murder,” Amabile said. “Based on what the prosecution has said, he appears to have been attacked by the decedent.”

According to the statement from Cruz’s office, Robbins and Roux didn’t know each other prior to their encounter around 4:55 a.m. on the day in question. Police received a call for a stabbing in the area of 184 Main St.

“Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with obvious damage and the male victim outside bleeding from a stab wound,” the statement said. “The victim was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham before being medflighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead on November 8.”

Investigators determined Robbins and Roux were headed to their jobs at the time of the altercation.

“As part of their investigation, through eyewitness accounts, video surveillance and a dashboard camera that had previously been installed inside the victim’s vehicle, detectives developed information that a traffic confrontation ensued between Robbins and Roux prior to the stabbing,” the statement said.

Prosecutors said Roux “was parked behind Robbins at an intersection when Robbins stopped his pickup truck in the road. Roux exited his sedan and approached Robbins’s truck. The men, who did not know one another, exchanged words before Robbins allegedly stabbed Roux once in the arm.”

Roux bled profusely, the statement said, and he “returned to his vehicle, performed a U-turn and headed in the other direction on Main Street. His vehicle drifted into several parked cars on the side of the street before coming to a stop.”

A bystander called 911.

The next court date in Robbins’s case is slated for Dec. 12, Cruz’s office said.

