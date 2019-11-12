Nearly 2,000 Marines and supporters gathered to celebrate the 244th birthday of the US Marine Corps in an emotional event that honored veteran Marines and welcomed new ones, the organizer of the event said.

The Marine Corps birthday luncheon is held every year on Nov. 10, said Tom Lyons, the founder and chairman of the Semper Fidelis Society of Boston. The Semper Fidelis Society organizes Boston’s celebration, which was held this year in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in South Boston.

“I think for Marines, it’s all about tradition,” Lyons said. “It’s all about taking the time to celebrate the Marines’ birthday. Anytime you put 2,000 Marines and former Marines into a room, you’re going to get a lot of emotion.”