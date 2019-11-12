When investigators located Cosgrove and approached him at a driveway located at 26 Schuyler St. on Monday night, he fled into a nearby building, locking a door behind him, authorities said.

Jacari Cosgrove, 21, of Dorchester, the target of the investigation, was wanted on an outstanding warrant on charges of home invasion, four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapons, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Boston police Tuesday announced the arrests of three suspects and the recovery of a gun during an investigation in Roxbury, the department said in a statement.

Police established a perimeter and gained entry to the building, where they found Cosgrove hiding in the basement, along with two 18-year-olds who did not live in the building. The teens were later identified as Dorchester residents Anthony Kelley and Rivaldo Jean.

All three were placed in custody without incident, police said.

Police continued a probe with a police dog to search the area for weapons. The dog, Tyson, and his handler found a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun that was determined to have been discarded by Cosgrove, the department said.

The three are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, the department said in a Tuesday statement.

Cosgrove, in addition to his outstanding warrant, will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and trespassing. Kelley and Jean will both be charged with trespassing, authorities said.

