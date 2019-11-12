After nearly four years in the post, the head of the city’s health commission is stepping down, saying she wants to spend more time with her family.

Monica Valdes Lupi, who took the job in early 2016, briefed her staff earlier this month and alerted the City Council in an e-mail last week. She said she is stepping down at the end of the month and said she was humbled by her work for several years in the Boston Public Health Commission, the last three as director.

“Over the last four years, I’ve given 110% in promoting the critical public health work that often goes unnoticed, especially when the focus has been on just a few of our programs,” she said in an e-mail to councilors. “I’m so proud of all the things that we’ve been able to do together at BPHC, and I’m confident that the team will all continue to innovate and be a leader among local health departments.”