By Tuesday afternoon, the shelter’s street team was out in full force, warning folks about the drop in temperature overnight and the frigid windchill that are on the way.

“We know by mid-November that the weather can start to get more extreme,” said Barbara Trevisan, a spokeswoman for Pine Street Inn.

As temperatures reach below freezing in Boston, the city’s largest shelter provider is in winter mode: preparing for a large number of folks who will need a warm place to stay.

Boston is expected to see temperatures drop to 19 degrees Wednesday morning with wind gusts somewhere between 25 and 40 miles per hour — feeling more like 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

The mayor’s office sent out an advisory Tuesday, warning of cold temperatures overnight and wind gusts.

Residents are advised to take precautions and check up on older neighbors, and the homeless who might need assistance Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jim Greene, assistant director of street homelessness initiatives for the city, said efforts have been underway to protect the homeless from the cold.

“It started through the weekend, it got pretty cold Friday and Saturday,” Greene said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Greene said there would be more shelter available and extended hours for outreach workers Tuesday as there have been since last weekend.

Should space fill up at the Pine Street Inn, Trevisan said the shelter will be making some more accommodations.

“We will be keeping our shelter open around the clock and encouraging folks to stay inside,” Trevisan said during a phone interview Tuesday. “Even if our beds fill up, we will accommodate with mats and cots, or transport them to other places that are available in the city.”

For those who are reluctant to stay in a shelter, Trevisan said Pine Street Inn employees are keeping an eye out for them and providing them with warm food, blankets, and extra clothing.

Advertisement

“If anyone is in imminent danger, we will work with emergency services to bring them off the street,” Trevisan said.

For Wednesday night, high demand is expected and folks at the shelter are prepared.

“When the real-feel temperature goes under 32 degrees freezing, our winter protocol goes into effect,” Trevisan said. “All hands are on deck.”

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.