A Dorchester man was arrested on drug charges after troopers found over 360 Oxycodone pills in his car during a traffic stop in Brockton, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Derrick Rogers, 36, was pulled over around 10 p.m. Sunday because a trooper saw him texting and driving.

While the trooper was writing a citation in their cruiser, they allegedly saw Rogers making strange movements in his car. They also noticed Rogers had on clothing and tattoos associated with local street gangs, according to State Police.