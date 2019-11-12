A Dorchester man was arrested on drug charges after troopers found over 360 Oxycodone pills in his car during a traffic stop in Brockton, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Tuesday.
Derrick Rogers, 36, was pulled over around 10 p.m. Sunday because a trooper saw him texting and driving.
While the trooper was writing a citation in their cruiser, they allegedly saw Rogers making strange movements in his car. They also noticed Rogers had on clothing and tattoos associated with local street gangs, according to State Police.
The trooper, fearing Rogers may have a weapon, ordered Rogers to get out of the vehicle.
Inside the car, troopers located a large amount of cash in addition to the 50 grams of Oxycodone pills.
Rogers was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of trafficking in Oxycodone and improper use of a mobile device while operating a motor vehicle on Tuesday in Brockton District Court, according to State Police.
