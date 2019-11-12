Here’s a look at what’s currently open, and what’s yet to come.

In recent weeks, several parts of the development — including the massive Banners sports bar and a Guy Fieri-branded restaurant — have opened to great fanfare, while other highly anticipated concepts, such as the 18-vendor Hub Hall food hall, have yet to open.

City leaders and business officials last week cut the ribbon to officially celebrate the grand opening of the $1.1 billion Hub on Causeway development , which sits next to TD Garden and North Station in Boston.

Mayor Martin Walsh, Delaware North’s Boston Holdings CEO Charlie Jacobs, and Boston Properties Executive Vice President Bryan Koop cut the ribbon to officially open The Hub On Causeway. Aram Boghosian

Currently open:

■ Banners Kitchen & Tap: The massive 25,000-square-foot tavern opened in mid-October with its crowning achievement: the biggest in-restaurant LED TV screen on the East Coast, which is dubbed “The Dream Screen” and spans nearly 40 feet diagonally. The upscale pub-food menu is expensive — a plate of nachos costs $16, for example — but that hasn’t deterred revelers. On a recent Saturday night, the wait list for a table spanned nearly four hours.

The giant TV screen at Banners Kitchen & Tap on Causeway Street. JESSICA RINALDI

■ citizenM hotel: A European-inspired “micro” hotel with more than 270 rooms, a rooftop bar, and a lounge area, the average nightly rate runs $250 to $350, depending on demand, Globe travel writer Christopher Muther wrote. Expect rooms around 150 square feet; according to citizenM’s website, “It’s just the right amount of space to swing two cats.”

“You may be occupying a room the size of a walk-in closet, but there’s a king bed and plenty of storage,” Muther wrote.

A room at the new citizenM in Boston. CHRISTOPHER MUTHER

■ Big Night Live: Touted by representatives as “an intimate concert venue for 1,500 people,” the 40,000-square-foot space venue at 110 Causeway St. opened on Oct. 31, with a sold-out double-bill of EDM duos Gorgon City and Camelphat. It plans to program more than 200 artists per year, enough to rival venues such as the House of Blues and the adjacent TD Garden.

Big Night Live’s owners see the newly opened location as answering a call for higher-end live-music experiences in the Boston area. ARAM BOGHOSIAN FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

■ Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina: Beantown meets Flavortown at the new 6,000-square-foot Latin-American-inspired outpost from the celebrity chef at 110 Causeway St. In a first look at the restaurant, Globe food critic Devra First said that “everyone wants to eat” the trash-can nachos, writing: “There is real joy at the prospect of this place — the SMC and the crispy cheeseburger tacos, the abundant tequila, the whole Fieri brand and its heart-on-a-sleeve, all-in aesthetic.”

The interior at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina on Causeway Street. JONATHAN WIGGS/GLOBE STAFF

■ Star Market: Boston’s largest urban grocery store, which clocks in at more than 60,000 square feet, opened in late September. The two-story market features a street-level space with grab-and-go items and a Starbucks that opens at 5 a.m.; an escalator takes customers underground for more comprehensive shopping. It also has a Pizzeria Regina downstairs for quick slices, a large selection of beer and wine, and a variety of organic and ethnic foods in the aisles.

The new Star Market. LANE TURNER/GLOBE STAFF

■ North Station pedestrian connector tunnel: A long-awaited 250-foot-long tunnel connecting the commuter rail and subway stations opened in January, allowing for a more seamless transfer at one of the MBTA’s busiest connections. Riders had previously been forced to leave the lobby in North Station on the ground floor of TD Garden in order to access the Green or Orange lines.

Riders used the new tunnel connecting the subway and commuter rail portions of North Station. DAVID L. RYAN/GLOBE STAFF

■ TD Garden expansion: The development included a “legendary” transformation of the 24-year-old arena, with an additional 64,000 square feet of expansion spaces on floors three through nine. (There has been some backlash about the size of the new seats; TD Garden president Amy Latimer told the Globe that the sporting arena plans to “make this right for our guests.”)

New TD Garden seats feature cushioning on the seat and back, as well as a new armrest design and increased seat-back height that a Garden spokeswoman said “may contribute to a smaller seat feel for guests.” LANE TURNER/GLOBE STAFF

■ TD Garden and North Station entrance: More than 10,000 square feet of outdoor space serves as the new entrance, project representatives said.

■ North Station garage expansion: More than 500 new below-grade parking spaces that connect to the North Station garage have been added.

■ Office space: More than 145,000 square feet were developed for software company Rapid7’s world headquarters.

To come:

■ Hub50House: The 38-story residential tower housing 440 luxury apartment units at 50 Causeway St. has already begun move-ins, but is planning a “grand opening” event Thursday. Rents start at $2,430 a month for 370 square-foot apartments; 1-bedrooms cost $3,550 and up, and a 3-bed, 3-bath penthouse starts at $9,850.

A rendering of the new ArcLight in Boston, part of the Hub on Causeway development. ARCLIGHT/File

■ ArcLight Cinemas: A swanky 15-screen ArcLight movie theater complex is opening later this month. Known for its big, cushy seats and curved widescreens, the theater complex will feature a 65-seat bar and lounge that will serve beer, wine, and craft cocktails, as well as a host of menu options. ArcLight touts commercial-free screenings and serves up snacks in boxes so guests aren’t annoyed by the crumpling of candy wrappers.

■ Hub Hall: The new 18-vendor, 16,000-square-foot food hall at 80 Causeway St. will probably open in early 2020, according to a representative. So far, companies announced to be part of the food hall include Apizza, Caffe Nero, Mike’s Pastry, Monica’s Mercato, ReelHouse Oyster Bar, Smoke Shop BBQ, and Sullivan’s Castle Island, among others, as well as beer and wine offerings.

A rendering of Hub Hall. Handout

■ Office tower: While Phase I and II of the development are complete, Phase III includes a a 31-story office tower with approximately 630,000 square feet of space; Verizon is slated to be the anchor tenant with 17 floors of space. The tower is expected to be completed in 2021.

Globe correspondent Isaac Feldberg and Janelle Nanos, Hayley Kaufman, and Sean Smyth of the Globe staff contributed to this report.