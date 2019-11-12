Once the car was pulled over, the trooper noticed the passenger side was stacked to the roofline with various liquor boxes, State Police wrote in a statement.

A trooper noticed a black Chevrolet Suburban with an expired inspection sticker swerve and change lanes in an unsafe manner while patrolling Interstate 495 in Berlin at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, State Police said.

A New York man was arrested in Berlin for illegally transporting $36,000 worth of alcohol, Massachusetts State Police wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Jia Chen, 36, of Flushing, N.Y., was charged with unlawful transport of liquor, marked lanes violation, and operating a motor vehicle with failed inspection, according to a statement by State Police.

Advertisement

“[T]he floor structure of the Suburban was altered and reinforced to hold heavy loads,” according to the statement.

In Massachusetts, it is illegal to transport more than 3 gallons of liquor without a permit. The law is meant to deter people from buying tax-free alcohol in other states and then reselling the liquor in Massachusetts without a license or permit, authorities said.

“This circumvents the ability for local agencies to regulate the sale of liquor and hurts legitimate businesses operating legally,” according to a statement.

Chen was held at State Police Leominster Barracks on $240 bail, according to a statement.

He was slated to be arraigned at Clinton District Court Tuesday.The outcome of his arraignment was not immediately available Tuesday night.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.