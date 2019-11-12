Hingham officer Brian Fernandes was driving through the lot in his cruiser when he spotted Tracy near a Lululemon store, carrying an armful of unbagged clothes with their hangers, held together by large plastic zip ties, according to a statement.

David P. Tracy, 36, allegedly stole 25 pairs of pants and four jackets from a store at the Derby Street Shoppes, totalling a worth of $4,552 on Friday, Hingham police said.

A Quincy man was arrested after carrying $4,500 worth of stolen clothes by a marked police cruiser in Hingham, police announced Tuesday.

When Fernandes confronted Tracy, Tracy allegedly hid the clothes behind a planter and began running, police said.

After a brief foot pursuit, Tracy was found hiding between two cars and was arrested without incident, Hingham police said.

Tracy had two warrants for his arrest from the Quincy District Court, one for assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest and another for assault and battery.

He was released after posting $200 bail and was scheduled to appear at Hingham District Court Tuesday.

The outcome of his arraignment was not available Tuesday night.

