Kenton-Walker also convicted Njuguna, 30, of operating to endanger, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker rendered her verdict in the closely watched bench trial shortly after 3 p.m., as Clardy’s family and dozens of state troopers looked on.

WORCESTER — A Superior Court judge here Tuesday convicted David K. Njuguna of involuntary manslaughter and other offenses in the 2016 crash that killed Trooper Thomas Clardy .

But she cleared Njuguna, a medical marijuana patient, of two additional counts of OUI manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide, finding that prosecutors couldn’t prove he was high at the time of the crash.

Kenton-Walker said the evidence showed Njuguna “operated his motor vehicle in a continuously reckless manner during the seven to eight minutes it took him to drive from the Auburn interchange” to the spot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton where Clardy had stopped another driver for a motor vehicle infraction.

“Mr. Njuguna drove at excessive speeds, tailgated at excessive speeds,” and passed other vehicles too closely and weaved in and out of traffic with “disregard to . . . obvious hazards including Trooper Clardy’s cruiser with its flashing blue lights.”

Prosecutors alleged Njuguna was high on medical marijuana when he lost control of his Nissan Maxima and crashed into Clardy’s cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on March 16, 2016, killing the 44-year-old married father of seven.

Officials said Clardy had returned to his vehicle after pulling over a driver for a traffic violation when the cruiser was struck by the Maxima, which did not slow down prior to impact.

Kenton-Walker said Wednesday that the evidence showed Njuguna “recklessly crossed three lanes of traffic” at speeds of 80 miles per hour before crashing into Clardy’s cruiser in the breakdown lane.

Njuguna’s sentencing is slated for Nov. 21.

Following the verdict Tuesday, District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. released a brief statement thanking investigators.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clardy family,” Early added.

Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, said the verdict “does not end the pain or restore the loss that Tom’s wife and children, and his parents and other loved ones, still, and always will, endure.” Gilpin also thanked the court, the district attorney’s office, and troopers who undertook the investigation into Clardy’s death.

“There always will be an empty seat at the Clardys’ table, and hole in the hearts of the Massachusetts State Police,” Gilpin said. “This verdict cannot bring Trooper Clardy back to his family, friends, and colleagues, but it does provide some sense of justice by holding the defendant accountable for his actions that day.”

