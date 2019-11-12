Under the proposed legislation, anyone that makes or sells an electronic nicotine product in Massachusetts must have a license. Any company that wants to make the products elsewhere but ship them to Massachusetts — like Juul — could obtain a “nonresident” license as a distributor.

The bill would place substantial oversight on a nicotine e-cigarette industry that is only loosely regulated. While marijuana products are overseen by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, nicotine vaping products have few restrictions.

The Massachusetts House is expected to vote Wednesday on a sweeping bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, instate a 75 percent excise tax on vaping products, and fine e-cigarette retailers and manufacturers who operate without state licenses.

It also seeks to penalize anyone who “knowingly purchases or possesses” an e-cigarette or similar product from a nonlicensed distributor or retailer. The person can be fined up to $5,000 for a first offense and up to $25,000 for subsequent offenses.

In September, Governor Charlie Baker banned vape sales in Massachusetts in response to a spate of vaping-related lung illnesses that have killed at least 40 people nationwide. Once the ban subsides, the government will need to monitor the industry more closely than before, some say.

“This, for us, is about kids, and it’s about an entire new generation being hooked on nicotine,” said State Representative Danielle Gregoire, a Marlborough Democrat who introduced the bill. “We are going to be out in front on preventing that from happening, and I don’t see how anyone could be against that.”

The bill would not affect marijuana vaping products. It would apply only to “electronic nicotine delivery systems,” which include traditional e-cigarettes as well as electronic cigars, electronic cigarillos, electronic pipes, and hookah pens.

“It’s crucially important that people are at least made aware of what they’re ingesting because right now, they don’t have to,” Gregoire said.

Many convenience store retailers have criticized the bill as an overreaction, saying a ban on flavored tobacco products will have minimal impact on the prevalence of teenage vaping.

“The issue has been completely and utterly conflated,” said Jonathan Shaer, executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. “There will be consequences, and those consequences now, if this bill goes through, are going to be owned by every legislator that votes for this bill.”

Convenience store retailers are most concerned about the ban on selling flavored tobacco products, which include mint and menthol cigarettes, in stores or online. It will drive customers to other states and add to the illicit market, many said.

“This is about the Legislature moving legal products, preferred largely by a minority audience, out of state and saying to them, ‘You can’t have these products,’ saying to retailers, ‘We don’t trust you to sell these products,’ and entirely giving that entire billion-dollar market demand to criminals,” Shaer said.

Convenience store owner Paresh Patel, who lives in Bourne, said the restrictions on flavors would strip adults of the right to choose which products they consume.

“Any consumer should have a right to smoke a legal product at a legal age,” he said.

Patel, 47, who co-owns about two dozen liquor stores, convenience stores, and gas stations on the South Shore and Cape Cod, said the legislation would hurt them all.

“All the small businesses are suffering,” he said. “All my stores are suffering.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.