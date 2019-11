Miley Cyrus, shown onstage in Las Vegas in September, visited the Museum of Fine Arts Tuesday. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/file/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus visited the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, on Tuesday, often pausing her stroll through the “Ancient Nubia Now” exhibition to take photos with fans, a spokesman said. The pop star was seen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt and pink Pucci hat while posing by an undeciphered Stele of King Tanyidamani and a shrine.