Structural problems have forced Station 7 in North Plymouth to relocate temporarily to a station in Kingston and firefighters assigned to headquarters to live out of a trailer, officials said. Since large chunks of concrete fell from the garage floor into the basement at Station 7 last Wednesday, fire crews have been working out of Kingston’s Station 2, just over the town line, Fire Chief Ed Bradley said. A building to replace Station 7, which was built in 1910, is under construction at 15 Hedge Road, he said. It is scheduled to open in June. Despite relocating to Kingston, Bradley said, response times haven’t been affected yet because he has redrawn the response areas to accommodate for the disruption. The problems at the station came less than a month after the living area of fire headquarters was deemed uninhabitable by the town’s Health Department. On Oct. 14, firefighters were evacuated from their headquarters on Sandwich Street after a roof repair project caused debris to rain down onto the second floor. Since then, firefighters have been using a trailer at the station.

Providence

Municipalities sue over public employees law

Sixteen Rhode Island municipalities said Tuesday they are suing the governor and legislative leaders over a new law that automatically extends expired municipal worker and teacher contracts. The municipalities said that the law violates the state Constitution and strips them of their authority to negotiate and that it will likely lead to higher taxes. Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican, said that as the costs of health care, pensions, and retiree benefits continue to rise, taxpayers will ‘‘get crushed’’ if local leaders can’t renegotiate those benefits. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, a Democrat, said the law ‘‘ties our hands’’ and puts further constraints on already limited resources, ‘‘setting us up for fruitless and difficult negotiations with our public employees.’’ Governor Gina Raimondo’s spokesman, Josh Block, said they haven’t fully reviewed the lawsuit yet, but the legislation passed by the General Assembly was narrowly tailored to return to what was the status quo for decades in Rhode Island. (AP)

Barnstable

Researchers tag sharks with tracking devices

Researchers have fitted 50 great white sharks found in Cape Cod waters this season with tracking and data-logging devices to study how the species kills seals. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy uses two tags to study behavior — a standard acoustic tag to identify the shark and an accelerometer that records body position, speed, and acceleration. Researchers say the data are used to determine when the animal is resting and chasing prey. State shark researcher Gregory Skomal said the primary focus is where and how white sharks kill seals,’’ which will be used to determine the likely presence of sharks. (AP)