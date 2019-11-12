The agency said the RMV will now recognize three gender designation options: “male,” “female,” and “non-binary.” Those options are available for new credentials, renewals and amendments of licenses and IDs, according to MassDOT.

The change took effect on Tuesday as part of the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles system upgrade.

Massachusetts residents can now choose a non-binary gender designation on state driver’s licenses, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

At least 14 states and the District of Columbia already allow a third, gender-neutral option on driver’s licenses, the State House News Service reported in September.

At that time, supporters of legislation that would make a gender-neutral designation available on state identifying documents testified before the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight.

Advertisement

State Representative Marjorie Decker, a Cambridge Democrat, is a lead sponsor on a bill that would require the Massachusetts attorney general’s office to perform an audit of all documents the state has control over and make sure the documents have such a non-binary gender designation option. She welcomed Tuesday’s development.

“I think it’s great news and I look forward to making that consistent for all state documents,” she said. “It shouldn’t be hard.”

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.