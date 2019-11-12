“As most of you probably saw all the locations of D’Amici’s are closed,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

Owners of D’Amici’s, a bakery specializing in custom cakes, pastries, and bread, decided to call it quits Monday, taking to social media to make an announcement that all four of its locations were closed.

A popular North Shore bakery with roots in Lynn has shuttered its doors unexpectedly.

The bakery has four locations — two in Lynn and one each in Melrose and Reading.

“Sadly, this business and the struggles it was having became so overwhelming that we could barely survive anymore,” the post said.

The couple described the decision to close as “heartbreaking” and “disappointing.”

D’Amici’s, according to its website, began in 1993 on East Avenue in Lynn.

The owners said in the post that they were sorry for the letdown after taking over the business two years ago.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post was shared more than 180 times on Facebook and received more than 360 comments, mostly from customers saddened by the closure.

