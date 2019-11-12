Officials identified the two men who died and the woman who was injured when two boats collided on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, N.H., Saturday, New Hampshire State Police said Tuesday.

James A. Hanson, 76, and Harold C. Lyon Jr., 84, died when their boats collided near Bear Island around 6:11 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Hanson’s wife, Carmella S. Hanson, 75, remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three people were from Meredith.

“It is believed that the two vessels collided with one another,” the statement said.