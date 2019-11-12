Officials identified the two men who died and the woman who was injured when two boats collided on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, N.H., Saturday, New Hampshire State Police said Tuesday.
James A. Hanson, 76, and Harold C. Lyon Jr., 84, died when their boats collided near Bear Island around 6:11 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Hanson’s wife, Carmella S. Hanson, 75, remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three people were from Meredith.
“It is believed that the two vessels collided with one another,” the statement said.
State Police first responded to the Hansons’ boat and found James A. Hanson, the operator, dead at the scene, State Police said. Troopers determined the next morning that another boater, later identified as Lyon, was missing.
“Divers from New Hampshire Fish & Game shortly located the second vessel in approximately 48 feet of water. Moments later, divers also located a deceased male subject within the submerged vessel,” the statement said.
Carmella Hanson was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, N.H., State Police said.
Gilford, N.H., firefighters and Meredith, N.H., police and firefighters also responded to the incident, State Police said.
State Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 603-227-2111, the statement said.
