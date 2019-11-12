Police in Chelsea are looking for suspects and a car in connection with a shooting there late Monday, with multiple vehicles and at least one home hit by bullets.

Chief Brian Kyes said his department was investigating a shooting near the intersection of Tudor and Lawrence streets. “More than 2 dozen rounds” of ammunition were fired, Kyes said in a tweet, but no injuries were reported. The intersection is just adjacent to the Clark Avenue School.

Officers were looking for an SUV in connection with the shooting and asked anyone with information to call Chelsea Police at 617-466-4835.