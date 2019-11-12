Tavares and Jaghoo allegedly refused to stop when police activated their sirens and lights. Police tried multiple times to pull over the car until it finally stopped, Boston police said in a statement.

Derric Tavares, 22, of Dorchester and Raveena Jaghoo, 24, of Cambridge were allegedly driving near Cummins Highway and Harvard Street in a sedan with heavily tinted windows around 8:11 p.m. when officers saw the car abruptly turn right from a left-only turn lane, Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj said.

Police officers conducting a traffic stop in Boston on Monday night made an unusual discovery when they noticed the center console of the suspects’ car was open and allegedly had a purple gun inside, police said.

Officers were worried that the Tavares and Jaghoo didn’t stop right away because they were concealing illegal materials, police said. The officers removed Tavares and Jaghoo from the car and saw that the center console was open.

Inside the console, the officers found a Ruger .380-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number. The gun was purple, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman.

Ruger and other gunmakers offer some guns in bright colors as they aim to attract women buyers.

Because the gun was found inside the car that the suspects were in, both are considered to be in possession of the weapon, Miraj said. Tavares and Jaghoo were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, police said.

Tavares and Jaghoo are to be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, Miraj said.

