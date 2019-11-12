Temperatures in Boston will begin to drop Tuesday afternoon from a high of 42 degrees down to around 20 degrees overnight, the weather service said.

But the precipitation should clear out overnight, leaving the rest of the week largely clear but still bitterly cold after sundown, according to the weather service.

Rain will briefly turn to snow on Tuesday, as unseasonably cold weather again descends upon the region, likely breaking records for cold temperatures and creating icy roads for the Tuesday afternoon commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston’s low for Nov. 13, recorded in 1883, is 14 degrees, and its lowest high temperature for that date is 36 — a record that will almost certainly fall.

“We’re looking at low 30s at best for tomorrow’s highs,” Bill Simpson, a meteorologist for the weather service, said in a phone interview. “We’re going to break that record.”

Simpson said Worcester also could break a record, since its lowest recorded high temperature for Nov. 13 is 32, and the forecast calls for temperatures there in the mid- to upper 20s.

“A month from now, these temperatures would not be that unusual at all,” Simpson said, describing the cold snap as mid-winter weather in the middle of November.

He said the weather service encourages area residents to take commonsense precautions such as dressing themselves and their children warmly, and allowing extra travel time for the commute home Tuesday, when rain likely will be transitioning to snow and beginning to freeze on roadways.

Snowfall totals are expected to be minimal in the Boston area, with the possibility of 1 inch accumulating in higher elevations but most areas seeing only a coating. Still, Simpson cautioned, “you don’t need much quote-unquote accumulation to cause slippery spots.”

By about 8:30 a.m., a band of light rain had begun moving across Southern New England, wetting roads ahead of an area of frigid air headed east from the Berkshire Mountains.

For interior portions of Massachusetts and Connecticut, rain is expected to briefly transition into snow in the morning or early afternoon, but in eastern portions of those states, the shift should happen in the early to mid-afternoon, and in the late afternoon or early evening on Cape Cod and the islands.

Wednesday should be sunny but breezy, with a northwest wind of 13 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 34 miles per hour, the weather service said.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, followed by bright, clear days on Friday and Saturday before clouds begin moving into the region on Sunday ahead of more possible rain next week.

Temperatures will remain chilly into next week, with highs mostly in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

[Limited Impact] Rain changes to a very brief period of snow between 9 am and 1 pm across interior MA/CT, 1 to 4 pm in eastern MA/RI, and 4 to 7 pm across Cape/Islands. A coating to up to 1" of snow in highest terrain. A few slick spots possible, but overall impact looks low. pic.twitter.com/gY1m6vcaQw — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 12, 2019

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.