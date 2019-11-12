“The pain never relents,” said Lynn Roy, Conrad’s mother, during highly emotional testimony at a State House hearing before the Judiciary Committee. “Truth be told, if this law existed, my son’s case would have been settled more easily without a series of appeals, making it quicker and easier for my family to try to move on and move forward with our lives.”

Her voice racked with sobs, the mother of Conrad Roy, the teenager who died by suicide in 2014 after being urged to take his own life, on Tuesday testified in favor of a bill pending before the state Legislature that would punish people who induce others to end their own lives.

Her words were echoed by state Senator Barry Finegold, a cosponsor of the bill dubbed Conrad’s Law.

“We are here today because we are facing an epidemic of teen suicide,” Finegold said.

Conrad Roy was found dead in his pickup truck in a Fairhaven parking lot in 2014. Bristol County Court

Roy’s friend Michelle Carter was 17 years old and had been out of a psychiatric hospital for about a month when she urged Roy, who was 18, to die by suicide on July 13, 2014, according to testimony in Carter’s Bristol Juvenile Court trial in 2017. The teens called themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, though they had seen each other in person only a few times.

Carter was 30 miles away from Roy and on the phone with him, listening as he inhaled carbon monoxide in his pickup truck in a Fairhaven parking lot. At one point, Roy told Carter he was getting out of the truck, but Carter ordered him back in.

She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a jury-waived trial in 2017 and sentenced by Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz to serve 15 months in prison. That sentence was put on hold until the Supreme Judicial Court upheld her conviction, and she began serving the sentence Feb. 11.

Michelle Carter. Bristol County Sheriff's Office via Associated Press

In its Feb. 6 ruling, the SJC unanimously rejected defense arguments that Carter’s conversations with Roy and the dozens of text messages and e-mails that they exchanged before his death were protected speech under the First Amendment.

Massachusetts’ involuntary manslaughter law covers “wanton and reckless conduct” that causes the death of another and that includes “overpowering [another] person’s will to live and resulting in a person’s death,’’ the court noted.

“We are therefore not punishing words alone . . . but reckless or wanton words causing death,’’ the SJC ruled. “Our common law provides sufficient notice that a person might be charged with involuntary manslaughter for reckless or wanton conduct, including verbal conduct, causing a victim to commit suicide.”

Carter’s lawyers have asked the US Supreme Court to take up the case; their request is pending.

Travis Andersen and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.