Somerville police are investigating three incidents of gunshots being fired late Monday night, authorities said.
A law enforcement official briefed on the case said more than a dozen shots were fired on Alston Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
Then shots were also fired outside a Mystic Avenue laundromat and on Memorial Road, the official said.
Authorities said no one was hit.
Police are looking for a car in connection with the shooting incidents.
Authorities are trying to determine whether the incidents are related to a report of shots being fired earlier Monday night in Chelsea, the official said.
Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.
