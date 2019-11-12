A man and a woman were arrested after a SWAT team descended on a Medford home during a drug raid in Medford early Tuesday morning that yielded several grams of crack cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash, police said.

Shakeem T. Warner, 30, and Melody A. Walsh, 33, were apprehended at their residence at 28 Cottage St. after authorities executed a search warrant on the property around 5 a.m., Medford police said in a statement.

Warner was arrested after throwing a loaded pistol to the ground while attempting to climb out the second floor window, according to police.