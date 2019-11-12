A man and a woman were arrested after a SWAT team descended on a Medford home during a drug raid in Medford early Tuesday morning that yielded several grams of crack cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash, police said.
Shakeem T. Warner, 30, and Melody A. Walsh, 33, were apprehended at their residence at 28 Cottage St. after authorities executed a search warrant on the property around 5 a.m., Medford police said in a statement.
Warner was arrested after throwing a loaded pistol to the ground while attempting to climb out the second floor window, according to police.
Officers assigned to the Medford police drug unit, along with K9 Seamus, carried out the raid with assistance from Woburn police. A regional SWAT team from Nemlec -- the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council - and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency took part in the raid.
“Cottage Street was closed down for approximately 1 hour. The operation was successful and there was minimal disruption to the neighborhood,” police said in the statement.
Warner’s charges include conspiracy to violate drug law and firearm use in a felony, Medford police said.
Walsh is charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession to distribute a class b drug.
