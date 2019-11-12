Schaefer, a self-taught chemist who worked for General Electric, seeded the clouds from an altitude of 14,000 feet. Flying over Greylock (at almost 3,500 feet, it is the highest point in the Berkshires), Schaefer dropped his pellets and produced a similar effect in the clouds, which resulted in snow that fell an estimated 3,000 feet before evaporating in the dry air.

The experiment marked the first field test of scientist Vincent Schaefer’s laboratory experiments in which he produced precipitation by adding dry ice to lower the temperature of a chilled chamber.

Nov. 13, 1946 : An airplane flew over Mount Greylock (above, as seen from Adams) in Western Massachusetts and seeded the clouds with super-cooled ice crystals. The first-ever artificially produced snow melted before it hit the slopes below, but the event created a national sensation.

Advertisement

“It seemed as though the cloud almost exploded,” he wrote in a notebook after the experiment, according to his New York Times obituary in 1983.

Artificial snow, like so many other scientific innovations, was born out of wartime necessity. In this case, it began during World War II and experiments with the creation of artificial fog, which was meant to conceal ships at sea.

Although some people protested that tampering with nature might not be safe or proper, within three years ski resorts across the United States were experimenting with snowmaking.

The snow cannon was invented in 1950. Snow is made by combining water and air, often compressed and pressurized through hoses.

By 1952, the first snowmaking machinery was in regular use at a Grossinger’s Catskill Resort Hotel (one of the largest Borscht Belt resorts), near the village of Liberty, N.Y.

Today, virtually every American ski area produces artificial snow, and snowmaking is a multimillion-dollar global business.

For his part, Schaefer was remembered as “the first person to actually do something about the weather and not just talk about it,’’ according to his obituary. “Hopes grew that cloud seeding could fight drought, control storms, reduce hail, quench forest fires, and even guarantee a white Christmas.”

Advertisement

Sources: Massmoments.org; Sciencedaily.com; Wired magazine