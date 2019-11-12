A 29-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into two parked cars on a residential street in Whitman Monday night, officials said.

Whitman police and fire responded to the crash at 360 High St. at around 9:35 p.m. The motorcyclist, a Whitman man, had struck two parked cars while riding a 2012 Yamaha FZ1, Whitman police and fire said in a statement Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, the victim was seriously injured. He was taken to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.