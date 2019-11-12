A 29-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into two parked cars on a residential street in Whitman Monday night, officials said.
Whitman police and fire responded to the crash at 360 High St. at around 9:35 p.m. The motorcyclist, a Whitman man, had struck two parked cars while riding a 2012 Yamaha FZ1, Whitman police and fire said in a statement Tuesday.
When first responders arrived, the victim was seriously injured. He was taken to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.
The man’s name has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Whitman police, State Police, and the Plymouth County district attorney’s office, officials said.
Advertisement
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.