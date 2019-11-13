The widespread fraud scandal has resulted in convictions of seven troopers and drawn scrutiny to dozens more. Three higher-ranking officers have also been indicted. Several other supervisors of the implicated troopers have avoided charges so far, the Globe has reported.

Baker’s decision on a new leader comes after the state’s top law enforcement agency has been rocked by federal and state criminal investigation into troopers being paid for working “ghost” shifts, a practice the Globe reported this week was allegedly done with the approval of top ranking commanders.

Governor Charlie Baker will name the next commander of the Massachusetts State Police Wednesday, an appointment made necessary when incumbent leader Col. Kerry Gilpin announced her retirement after 25 years on the force.

Gilpin, 49, is retiring after leading the department for the past two years.

In her resignation letter released by the administration last week, Gilpin acknowledged the troubles besetting the department she joined 25 years ago, but said that she saw the problems were limited to a small number of its troopers.

“It remains deeply disheartening to me that a small number of our personnel chose to violate our principles and values,” Gilpin wrote. “We have taken action to address their transgressions, conducting thorough and painstaking internal investigations as well as criminal investigations. I have been tremendously disappointed that some members of this remarkable organization have betrayed the public trust that so many of us worked so hard to earn.”

Governors have historically chosen a new commander of State Police from within the department.

Federal and state investigations have revealed troopers were writing bogus traffic citations to meet unconstitutional ticket quotas, falsified other paperwork, and destroyed documents. Meanwhile, department officials have destroyed and lost track of records that could have exposed further wrongdoing.

